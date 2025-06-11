WTA Tour offers protected status for players freezing eggs

Women’s tennis players who freeze their eggs or embryos will now get their ranking protected by the WTA Tour.

The revolutionary move will allow those who wish to delay starting a family by freezing eggs to not have their tour rankings diminished by taking time away from tennis.

It will mean female players can ensure they are doing the treatment at a time that is medically compatible, rather than being forced to do it in the off-season.

The WTA Tour follows the WNBA in offering forms of compensation for freezing eggs. The American basketball league offers up to £52,500 in reimbursement for players undergoing fertility treatment.

Winner of the 2017 US Open Sloane Stephens told the BBC that she’s frozen her eggs twice, both in the off-season.

“The first time I did it, I rushed back and I was overweight and not happy – and just very stressed out,” she said.

“The second time I did it I took a totally different approach so I could just be in better shape: I could have the surgery, I could have more time to recover.

“So having the protected ranking there, so that players don’t feel forced to come back early and risk their health again, is the best thing possible.”

The WTA Tour offers protected player status to players more widely based on when they first recorded an injury.

This ranking is valid for eight tournaments in a 12-month period and allows players to enter into grand slams despite suffering injuries in the lead-up.

Naomi Osaka, and Angelique Kerber have used the process to enter grand slam tournaments, among others.

“It’s all trial and error, everyone’s body is different,” Stephens added.

“Someone might be out for three months, someone might be out for one week.

“Some people gain a tonne of weight, some people can go back immediately. I think when you are family planning, it’s better if you have that support.”