WTA and Mercedes-Benz pen decade-long deal said to be worth $500m

The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) has penned a decade-long partnership agreement with Mercedes-Benz believed to be worth as much as $500m (£376m).

The deal, announced at the Mercedes factory in Stuttgart with WTA co-founder Billie Jean King and 20-time grand slam winner Roger Federer in attendance, will see the automotive behemoth become a “premier partner” of the WTA Tour from the start of the 2026 season and could be worth $50m per season.

King described the agreement as a “dream”, joking that she was “still slapping herself” in disbelief.

WTA Ventures declined to comment on the value of the deal, but City AM understands that a break clause has been inserted into the agreement which can be activated after six years.

The WTA’s new chair Valerie Camillo, when asked about the potential value of the deal, said: “The WTA is delighted with the deal we have with Mercedes-Benz.”

“What we want to focus on today is that this is a deal that is going to create an immense opportunity for us to continue to pursue and achieve equal prize money,” Camillo added. “We’re already on a path to having the highest remunerated athletes in all sports and so we’ve led in that way in the past and this is going to help us continue to be at the forefront.”

Mercedes-Benz replaces medical diagnosis firm Hologic, which paid a reported $20m per season for its agreement.

If the $50m per season figure is realised for the next decade, the deal will represent one of the biggest sponsorship deals in the history of women’s sport.

“Securing such a strong and trusted partner is a pivotal moment for WTA Ventures as we continue our journey to accelerate the growth of the WTA as the stage where women’s tennis shines,” Marina Storti, chief executive of CVC Capital Partners-backed WTA Ventures said.

“Mercedes-Benz perfectly aligns with this ambition. We are proud to join forces with such an exceptional brand as we enter this exciting new era for women’s tennis.”

Mercedes-Benz will be present at WTA 1000, 500 and 250 tournaments, and will have its logo exclusively on the nets throughout the coming seasons.

The main sponsorship agreement will be more of a partnership given certain rival brands to the car maker – such as Lexus and Porsche – are already present in the sport, insiders say.

King said the deal “says women’s sport matters and our athletes deserve to be seen, heard, and given a global platform to shine and inspire,” adding that she is “incredibly proud to see the WTA carrying our vision forward with purpose and passion”.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG board member Mathias Geisen added: “As worldwide premier partner, our new long-term partnership with the WTA reflects our strong commitment not only to the sport, but also to the values it represents.”

Two-time grand slam winner Coco Gauff joined Federer in becoming a global ambassador for Mercedes-Benz this week.

“For me, tennis has always been about more than just winning. It’s about growth, passion and determination. That’s why this partnership with Mercedes-Benz feels so special,” she said.

The deal comes weeks after Mercedes’ Formula 1 team, which Mercedes-Benz owns a third of, was valued at around $6bn after co-owner Toto Wolff sold a portion of his stake to CrowdStrike co-founder and chief – and Le Mans racer – George Kurtz.