Unilever to sponsor Fifa Women’s World Cup after loss of Visit Saudi

Unilever has entered into a sponsorship partnership with the Fifa Women’s World Cup which sees the global football tournament begin to replace the severed deal between the competition and Visit Saudi.(Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for FIFA)

Unilever has entered into a sponsorship partnership with the Fifa Women’s World Cup which sees the global football tournament begin to replace the severed deal between the competition and Visit Saudi.

Football’s governing body Fifa confirmed in March that the Saudi Arabian tourism board would no longer sponsor the major women’s event after a backlash from players and hosts – Australia and New Zealand – about the country’s human rights.

Earlier this month President Gianni Infantino said: “Of course there were discussions with Visit Saudi and so on. At the end, these discussions didn’t lead to a contract.”

He added, when referring to the host country’s government trade deals with the Middle Eastern Kingdom, that: “There is a double standard here which I don’t really understand.”

Unilever brands Dove, Lux, Rexona and Lifebuoy will become official sponsors for the World Cup, in which Serina Wiegman’s Lionesses are second favourite to lift the trophy behind the United States.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “Unilever has some of the world’s biggest and most impactful consumer brands, and we’re incredibly excited for them to join us on our journey to Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

“2023 is going to be a landmark moment for women’s football, and Unilever are the ideal sponsor to help us grow the game globally – this year and beyond.”

Fabian Garcia, personal care president at Unilever, added: “Working with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, our brands will connect with an enormous and highly engaged audience.

“This is a significant opportunity for them to engage a growing audience of women’s football fans, demonstrate relevance, and build brand power, while promoting gender equality in sports and supporting future generations of female athletes.”

The Women’s World Cup is estimated to reach two billion people but Europe could face a broadcasting blackout due to the value of the rights deals European channels are willing to pay.