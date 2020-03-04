Number of UK coronavirus cases surges to 85

The number of UK coronavirus cases has rocketed to 85, the government confirmed today.

Another 34 Covid-19 infections were diagnosed in patients today, to see the UK’s total number of coronavirus cases leap from 51 recorded yesterday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had warned of a “significant expansion” in the number of British Covid-19 infections yesterday as he unveiled plans for a worst-case scenario.

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty said 32 more patients in England have tested positive for the novel coronavirus strain. And 29 of those had returned from “recognised” hotbeds for the disease.

“As of 9am this morning, 32 further patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19,” chief medical officer Chris Whitty said.

“Twenty-nine had recently travelled from recognised countries or from recognised clusters which were under investigation.

“Three additional patients contracted the virus in the UK and it is not yet clear whether they contracted it directly or indirectly from an individual who had recently returned from abroad.

“This is being investigated and contact tracing has begun.”

“Following previously reported confirmed cases in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, the total number of UK cases is 85,” the Department of Health tweeted. “All are being investigated and contact tracing has begun.”

