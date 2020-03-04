Covid-19: Govt to pay sick leave from first day of illness

Boris Johnson has announced that statutory sick pay will be paid from the first day workers take off in an attempt to encourage people to stay away from work if they are unwell.

The decision, which was revealed at Prime Minister’s Questions today, means that workers will no longer have to wait four days before claiming sick pay.

Johnson said that such people were “helping to protect all of us by slowing the spread of the virus”.

On the funding, which is part of a package of emergency legislation to tackle the outbreak, Johnson added: “No one should be penalised for doing the right thing”.

He said that the government had “pledged to give [the NHS] everything it needs to cope with the crisis”.

