Time for Whyte’s Me to claim first Hong Kong win

Douglas Whyte has saddled his fourth winner of the season at Sha Tin on Wednesday

THIS Sunday brings something different for racing enthusiasts in Hong Kong, when city track Happy Valley hosts its solitary weekend fixture of the season, with a cracking 10-race programme starting at the twilight hour of 4.45am.

The feature race on the card, the Class Two Guangzhou Handicap (9.50am) over six furlongs, includes some of the fastest speedsters in the city, with the likes of track favourites Copartner Prance, Superb Capitalist and Tomodachi Kokoroe up against high-flying Gorgeous Win and Lucky Encounter, who make their Happy Valley debuts.

With the dozen contenders having won 41 races between them, this is a difficult puzzle to solve, although if pushed for a selection, maybe in-form Gorgeous Win can continue his good start to the season.

Trainer Douglas Whyte must have been delighted to have saddled a winner – Colourful Baron – from his sole runner at Sha Tin on Wednesday, and will have high hopes of further success with a number of good chances at the Valley.

Last start winner Red Elegance in the Zhuhai Handicap (9.15am) over five furlongs, and Lucky Planet, who looked in desperate need of his seasonal run despite starting favourite, in division one of the Huizhou Handicap (6.15am) over six furlongs, both have sound claims in their respective races.

Whyte will also be looking forward to saddling strong stayer ME TIME in the Shenzhen Handicap (7.40am) over nine furlongs.

A mix-up in communication between trainer and jockey meant the four-year-old raced too close to the early pace from the off when only fourth behind rivals Forever Glorious and Dragon Star over the course and distance last month.

The son of Cracksman was also hindered by making his late charge down the slowest part of the track in the home straight, and that form can be upgraded.

Having subsequently caught the eye when trialling over five furlongs recently, connections will be disappointed if he doesn’t manage to get his first win from an attractive mark in the handicap.

POINTERS

Me Time 7.40am Happy Valley