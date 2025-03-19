The Punter Podcast Episode 20: Newbury, Kelso, Grand National, Happy Valley and Hong Kong Derby

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile take an ante-post look at Saturday’s racing from Newbury and Kelso, and make early selections for the Grand National. Gavin Cromwell gives an update on Inothewayurthinkin, while Wally Pyrah has tips for Happy Valley and the Hong Kong Derby.

