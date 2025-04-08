Swift Storm can capture Stellar win for Hayes

David Hayes lies second in the Trainers’ Championship.

RACING in Hong Kong returns to Happy Valley today with another exciting nine-race programme that features the Hong Kong China Rugby Cup (1.40pm), a handicap over five furlongs.

With some of the fastest gallopers at the city track lining up, racegoers will be excused if they blink and miss the result, with the race likely to take around 56 seconds.

If there were races over four-and-a-half furlongs Youthful Spirits would probably have an unblemished win record, such is his electrifying speed from the gates.

It is just in the last half furlong the petrol gauge plummets to red, and he has been caught out on numerous occasions.

It could be a similar scenario once again with the likes of well-handicapped Harmony N Blessed, Eternal Fortune, and twice-raced in Hong Kong Colourful King – who caught Youthful Spirits on the line three weeks back – ready to capitalise on his shortcomings in the closing stages.

If push came to shove, Colourful King would be the choice, especially with the combination of jockey Andrea Atzeni and trainer David Eustace in red-hot form, but at likely short odds he does not make much appeal.

Multiple-time champion trainer John Size has suddenly put daylight between himself and his rivals in the trainers’ title race and, despite still plenty of time before the season ends, his callengers will need to get the hurry-up and not let the ‘Master Trainer’ disappear over the horizon.

David Hayes, closest to Size in the trainers’ standings – trailing by seven wins – sends a strong raiding party to the Valley, and will be disappointed if he does not cut back the deficit by the end of the action, especially with so many of his gallopers holding winning chances.

STELLAR SWIFT looks the best of his nine contenders when seeking to defy top weight in division one of the King’s Park Handicap (2.10pm) over six furlongs.

The four-year-old, a winner over seven furlongs earlier in the season, has been competing against much stronger opposition than he meets here.

Despite racing for the first time at the city track, he did win a course-and-distance trial last year.

With a favourable inside gate in two a plus, he looks to have been offered a golden opportunity to record anther victory.

Stable companion STORM RIDER looks the one to follow in the Ho Man Tin Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs despite facing strong opposition from the John Size-trained Golden Rise.

The former dual winner at Sha Tin caught the eye when finishing strongly and just behind Golden Rise when a close-up fifth behind Wonder Kit on his first attempt at the city circuit recently.

That form can be upgraded after having to race at the back of the field from a wide gate, and this time he is more favourably drawn in five.

More importantly, Hayes has called upon his go-to jockey Brenton Avdulla to do the steering, with the partnership having a record of four wins and three places from just a dozen rides.

POINTERS

Stellar Swift 2.10pm Happy Valley

Storm Rider 3.50pm Happy Valley