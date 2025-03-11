Size and Avdulla hold all the Aces at Happy Valley

Brenton Avdulla lies joint-third in the Jockeys’ Championship.

BANK on jockey Brenton Avdulla to continue his rich vein of form when the in-form pilot arrives at Happy Valley in Hong Kong today for half-a-dozen rides on the nine-race programme.

There never seems to be a meeting go by in the city recently where Avdulla leaves empty-handed, and that is born out by his recent race-record.

Since early February, the Australian-born rider has visited the winners’ circle at seven out of the last eight race meetings, and has accumulated 13 victories.

Many of his wins have come when joining forces with ‘master trainer’ John Size, whose stable have also been firing winners in left, right and centre, with nine successes in the past fortnight.

Size and Avdulla join up with a couple of gallopers, both of whom have sound claims of extending the partnership’s present impressive record of 10 wins this season.

Progressive four-year-old CLUB ACE has looked a winner waiting to happen in recent races and finally gets his chance to shine in division one of the Peng Chau Handicap (11.40am) over six furlongs.

The son of Toronado stayed on gamely in the closing stages when third behind Charming Babe over the course and distance a fortnight ago, and that form can be upgraded.

Having to work hard early on from his outside draw (10) to dispute the lead, he only gave way late on and this time has a positive inside gate four in his favour.

With speedy but weak Run Yes Run likely to bounce out in front, Club Ace is set for a dream journey chasing the leader and will be hard to stop when going for glory down the home straight.

In the same race, keep an eye on lightly raced Iconical who lost his last race at the start after missing the break behind Tactical Command.

The Australian import was noted making up many lengths down the home straight and, if breaking on level terms, is capable of making the frame at attractive odds.

Later in the card, Size and Avdulla combine with BEAUTY INFINITY who has a golden opportunity to score an overdue victory in the second division of the Cheung Chau Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs.

The five-year-old has gone close on numerous occasions this season, but this time is mapped to be in the ideal position from the off and with the early pace likely to be quick and a number of front-runners vying for the lead, should use his trademark strong finishing-kick to good effect in the closing stages.

Size, currently joint-top of the trainers’ championship table with David Hayes, will also be hoping that last week’s winner Beauty Alliance can defy a penalty in the Ap Lei Chau Handicap (2.50pm) over nine furlongs.

Despite his hefty eight-pound penalty he could be still well-handicapped, but there are many seasoned middle-distance performers in this contest who on form are capable of winning, and best advice is to watch.

POINTERS

Club Ace 11.40am Happy Valley

Beauty Infinity 2.15pm Happy Valley