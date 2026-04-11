Dragon a Super proposition for in-form Atzeni

Andrea Atzeni has ridden 45 winners in Hong Kong this season

BANK on in-form jockey Andrea Atzeni to continue his run of good fortune when he climbs aboard eight fancied gallopers at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The Sardinian-born pilot is in the form of his life at present with nine winners in the past three weeks, and he’s closely chasing Hugh Bowman for the runners-up spot behind runaway leader Zac Purton in the jockeys’ championship.

With 45 winners already on the scoreboard and 27 race-meetings remaining, he looks sure to surpass last season’s best total of 58 victories.

Atzeni will attempt to do what Zac Purton and James McDonald both failed to do by winning on SUPER DRAGON in the seven-furlong Kowloon Cricket Club Cup (8.35am).

This highly regarded three-year-old has proved costly to supporters in all four races to date but has had plenty of valid excuses along the way and lines up in an average contest.

His outside gate 14 is off-putting but provided Atzeni can find some cover early on, he can make his strong late finish count in the closing stages.

Atzeni will surely go close on Endued in the mile-long Humphreys Handicap (9.05am), but his odds are likely to be short, and a more attractive proposition could be to follow him on CHILL BUDDY in the Parkes Handicap (10.10am).

Read more Atzeni to keep winning streak going aboard Spirit

This looks a competitive contest, with the likes of talented but unpredictable Crossborderpegasus, smart sprinter Smart Golf, and notably highly rated newcomer Quantum Legend in the line-up.

Ricky Yiu’s contender, however, has looked a slow-burner, producing encouraging performances against some useful opposition before finally putting it all together and never looking like getting beat over the course and distance in February.

He returns fresh and well after a break, and having produced an eye-catching trial recently, and with the inside gate one now in his favour, he is capable of a surprise.

POINTERS

Super Dragon 8.35am Sha Tin

Chill Buddy e/w 10.10am Sha Tin