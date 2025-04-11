Joy Of Spring to be Fownes’ Winning Charm at Sha Tin

Trainer Caspar Fownes saddles Joy Of Spring at Sha Tin.

LOCAL racegoers in Hong Kong will be out in force forming long queues at the betting counters to support the Caspar Fownes-trained speedball Justifying, in the Nurturing Talent Handicap (9.40am) over five furlongs.

The three-year-old son of Justify caught the public’s imagination when storming away from opposition at Sha Tin early last month, and expectations will be high for a repeat performance.

His odds are likely to be very short, but he is worth a watch to see if he can confirm his high reputation.

Fownes could be on the scorecard again later on the day when JOY OF SPRING should prove the best of his two contenders in the Advancing Culture & Sports Handicap (10.15am) over nine furlongs.

This former course-and-distance winner has been building up to a victory again following a couple of encouraging performances this season, both of which came over inadequate trips.

He looks well in front of the handicapper, but did suffer a slight hiccup when lame for a few days last month, and it may be worth a saver on WINNING WING who seeks to compensate supporters for an expensive last-race defeat recently.

Poor claiming rider Dylan Mo suffered a ‘shocker’ when finding more pockets than a snooker table behind rival Packing Turbine and is much better than that form reads.

Hong Lok Golf seeks to further his present race-record of three wins from four races, when lining-up in the Sustainability Handicap (10.50am) over seven furlongs.

It is hard to pick holes in his latest win when just getting the better of subsequent winner Sky Jewellery over the course and distance recently.

He is, however, up against the talented David Eustace-trained LIGHT YEARS CHARM, who treated subsequent dual winner Juneau Pride with disdain when winning over the course and distance in February, and on that form is the choice.

In the same race keep an eye on once-raced Regal Gem, who finished a close-up fifth on his debut at Happy Valley and is likely to prove a smart performer in the future.

POINTERS

Joy of Spring 10.15am Sha Tin

Winning Wing e/w 10.15am Sha Tin

Light Years Charm 10.50am Sha Tin