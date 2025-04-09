The Punter Podcast Episode 25: Scottish National and back on the Flat at Newbury

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile preview Saturday’s Scottish Grand National meeting at Ayr, as well as covering Newbury with trainer Brian Meehan.

Plus Wally Pyrah takes a look at Wednesday’s action at Happy Valley in Hong Kong.

