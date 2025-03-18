Size’s Country to Dance to another Valley victory

Trainer John Size saddles Country Dancer, who has won twice already this season.

TRAINER John Size continues to churn out winners on a regular basis with the steady stream of winners showing no signs of abating.

The ‘Master Trainer’ has gone four winners clear in the Trainers’ Championship table after another winning treble at Sha Tin last Sunday and has saddled nine winners from five meetings staged since the start of the month

The stable send seven raiders to the city track, and although none jump out from the form book, it would take a brave man to believe Size will leave empty-handed following the action.

Loveisintheair is sure to improve on his recent encouraging debut performance in the Craigengower Cricket Club Challenge Cup Handicap (12.05pm) over six furlongs, while the last-start winner Golden Rise will have plenty of supporters in the Tin Lok Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs.

Size saddles an interesting contender, COUNTRY DANCER in the Hong Kong Football Club Centenary Cup (1.05pm), a handicap over five furlongs.

The likes of fast-starting quartet Parents’ Love, Fun N Fun Together, Victorythirtythree, and Spicy Spangle will ensure this contest is run at a breathtaking early pace, and that could possibly set the race up for a strong finisher in the closing stages.

Country Dancer has an unblemished one from one record over the course and distance, admittedly in a lower class, but has put together a sequence of strong performances this season and could still be well-handicapped.

With the leaders likely to come back to the pack in the home straight, Country Dancer can make good use of his trademark strong finishing burst in his bid for glory.

POINTERS

Country Dancer 1.05pm Happy Valley