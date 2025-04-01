Sharpen a Definitive pick to win for Teetan

Karis Teetan has ridden 27 winners in Hong Kong this season.

EXPECT plenty of excitement and high drama when racing gets underway with a competitive nine-race programme at Happy Valley in Hong Kong today.

The action takes place on the C+3 track, which only measures 19.5 metres in width, and luck is likely to play an important part in determining winners.

When racing took place on this track early last month, gates one and five provided three winners each with only one double-figure draw (10) successful on the nine-race card.

It is also worth adding that the majority of winners were up with the early pace from the off, and very few renowned strong finishers were sighted.

Talking of luck, top jockey Karis Teetan could do with a heavy dose of good fortune after riding only one winner last month.

The Mauritian Magician celebrated the victory of Ka Ying Rising in some style when steering the fastest horse on the planet to victory in the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup at the end of February, but since then it has been mostly downhill.

One win from 78 rides is a poor return for one of the best riders in Hong Kong, although he was placed 23 times in that period suggesting the pendulum could be close to swinging back in his favour again.

Teetan has a full book of rides on the programme with the David Hall-trained SHARPEN BRIGHT the pick of his mounts in the Hanshin Handicap (12.40pm) over 11 furlongs.

The son of Redwood has been a model of consistency all season, only missing the top three places once in six starts, and importantly has an eye-catching record of two wins and two seconds from four starts over the course and distance.

There was plenty to like about his latest form when third to progressive galloper Enthralled over 10 furlongs at Sha Tin last month, and with his bodyweight similar to when he won last in October he has bright prospects of recording another victory.

Opposition includes lightly raced and useful stayer Charity Gain, and the Tony Cruz-trained Fallon who has bounced back to form in recent times and could improve even further stepping up in trip.

Both are likely to give their supporters a good sight and are worth including in forecasts with Sharpen Bright.

Teetan is back on board the David Eustace-trained DEFINITIVE, who caused an upset when beating Soleil Fighter back in January, and seeks to resume winning form in the Tokyo Handicap (3.15pm) over the extended mile.

This well-bred son of War Decree proved that performance was no fluke with two solid efforts against Soleil Fighter and Enthralled at Sha Tin, suggesting he is still on the upgrade.

It is likely Teetan will send the four-year-old to the front from the off – similar tactics were employed when he last won – and dictate a pace that suits.

From there hopefully his jockey will have kept enough in reserve when the sprint for glory develops down the home straight.

POINTERS

Sharpen Bright 12.40pm Happy Valley

Definitive e/w 3.15pm Happy Valley