Moore can prove Da Best aboard So’s speedy Sunny

Ryan Moore rode a double Happy Valley last week.

RACING in Hong Kong gets underway with another all-action nine-race programme at Happy Valley today, offering a final chance for local racing fans to support their hero Ryan Moore before he waves goodbye and departs back to the UK after his three-meeting contract.

Talking of jockeys, it is a startling fact that six of the eight pilots who head the Jockeys’ Championship table are out of action, either injured or suspended.

That may be good news to some of the jockeys who have found it tough going getting rides in the city, but to many avid local racing fans who follow the top jockeys blindly, it’s a head-scratching time finding which horse to support.

Moore, who rode a winning double at the Valley last week, probably didn’t endear himself to his supporters when drawing a blank from nine-rides at Sha Tin on Sunday, but will expect to get back on track riding plenty of fancied contenders on the card.

Trainer Chris So made no secret that as soon as he heard Moore would be in action at Happy Valley, he contacted the former three-time World’s Best Jockey Award winner to ride SUNNY DA BEST in the Kwoon Chung Bus 60th Anniversary Cup (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

This progressive four-year-old handicapper has been in top-form recently and just failed to defy a six-pound penalty when caught close home at Sha Tin in January.

That is the best form on show, and having trialled well around the tight Valley circuit back in October, everything is in place for him to add another victory to his CV.

With champion jockey Zac Purton aiming to get back in the saddle on BMW HK Derby day in under three weeks’ time, his nearest pursuer in the jockeys’ championship, Hugh Bowman, will be looking to cut back the huge deficit he currently trails the Zac-Man by – 42 wins to be precise – with a host of winning chances on the card.

Bowman has had plenty of success at the city track this season, with 17 wins and a 33 percent win-and-place strike rate at the venue.

He looks sure to improve on that tally, and notably when climbing aboard the likes of M Unicorn in the Trans-Island Chinalink Handicap (11.40am) over the extended mile, and Eason, who deserves a change of fortune in the New Lantao Bus Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

His best chance of success, however, appears to be DRAGON FOUR SEAS who should prove hard to beat in the KC Smart Mobility Handicap (12.10pm) over six furlongs.

The Manfred Man-trained gelding lost nothing in defeat when placed third behind smart Magnifique from an outside draw at Sha Tin last month, and this time has drawn the golden gate one.

In a contest lacking any real depth in terms of potential dangers – maybe Moore’s mount Endued and dual course-and-distance winner Super Charizzard make some appeal – Dragon Four Seas is capable of collecting another victory.

POINTERS

Dragon Four Seas 12.10pm Happy Valley

Sunny Da Best 1.45pm Happy Valley