Karate Express can chop through the field for Lui

James Orman rides Karate Express for trainer Francis Lui at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

JOCKEY Jimmy Orman was given the news earlier this week that his contract of riding in Hong Kong had been extended until the end of the season, after impressing the powers that be in the city.

Having ridden a couple of winners since he touched down in the territory in the middle of last month, the former Queensland-based jockey can have further cause for celebration when he partners the Francis Lui-trained KARATE EXPRESS in division three of the Peng Chau Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Alabama Express has made little impact since winning a Griffin race on his debut at Sha Tin last June, but there are reasons to believe, especially having been dropped down in class, he is capable of bouncing back to form.

Having suffered interrupted journeys both at Sha Tin earlier in the season but notably catching the eye behind smart galloper The Boom Box in January, he made his way to Happy Valley to take on the likes of track specialists like Beauty Destiny and Sports Legend.

There is no doubt it took him some time to acclimatise to the sharp turning bends early on but he was noted staying on strongly in the latter stages of that contest.

Since then, he has impressed work-watchers on the track, especially with Orman in the saddle in his final gallop on Monday, and now looks ready to win.

Although this looks a typical Happy Valley Class Four contest, with many average contenders in opposition, highly regarded newcomer Mr Cool caught the eye when winning his trial at the Valley recently and is an obvious threat.

POINTERS

Karate Express e/w 1.10pm Happy Valley