The top five trends emerging in sports marketing in 2025

Sports marketing continues to play a diverse and increasingly important role in the marketing mix for brands. And for many reasons. It serves as a launchpad for brands seeking to enter new markets by capitalising on major events across the globe that command mass audiences. It’s a signal of a brand’s stature and prominence re-enforcing trust and credibility and a way for brands across all industries to build loyalty because they are involved in the very events that drive passion and reunite and connect us.

From an advertising perspective, media fragmentation is causing more and more brands to look at sport as one of the last remaining platforms to connect with audiences en masse. People instinctively know sport is important but now it is indisputable – just look at the impact of the most recent Euros on the UK advertising market – a 9 per cent growth in TV ad spend in Q2 2024, the strongest quarter for TV in over two years.

Globally, investment will continue to grow as history shows the sector is extremely resilient to challenging economic headwinds. Beyond the overall growth story, we’ll see other trends emerging in sports marketing in 2025, some of which mirror wider advertising and business trajectories.

Retail Media on the Rise: How Sports Marketing is Levelling Up Brand Activation in 2025

The retail media boom is reshaping how sports marketers connect with fans, offering dynamic opportunities for brand activation. By blending e-commerce and fan engagement, retail media provides a direct path to consumers, creating moments where shopping meets sports.

Brands that integrate commerce strategies into sponsorships or athlete partnerships will stay ahead, driving ROI while building deeper audience connections. As retail media scales globally, sports marketing professionals must explore creative ways to tie sales and storytelling together.

This trend isn’t just a buzzword—it’s the future of sports-related consumer engagement, providing brands with both measurable results and meaningful fan relationships.

Digital Ad Spend will Dominate: What Sports Marketers Must Do to Stay Ahead

In 2025, digital ad spend will shape the sports marketing landscape, demanding that brands adopt cutting-edge strategies to engage fans. With AI-driven insights, dynamic ad placements, and cross-channel personalisation, sports marketers can unlock new levels of engagement. Social platforms and programmatic advertising are no longer optional but critical, as fans increasingly consume sports content digitally.

Brands must pivot towards data-driven storytelling, aligning ad spend with fan behaviour and expectations. Staying relevant in this space requires innovation and speed, offering immersive ad experiences that resonate with evolving audiences. In sports marketing, digital is not just part of the strategy – it is the strategy. One of the biggest advantages of digital is the ability to measure the ROI of campaigns with precision. Metrics like click-through rates, conversion rates, and time spent engaging with content provide clear insights into what works. This enables sports marketers to optimise campaigns in real time, ensuring maximum impact. Brands can now track the journey from fan interaction to purchase, creating a seamless loop that drives both engagement and revenue.

AI in Sports Marketing: From Experimentation to Ethical Fan Engagement at Scale

Artificial intelligence is moving from test-and-learn pilots to real-world deployment, transforming how sports brands engage fans in 2025. AI-driven tools enable hyper-personalised fan experiences, from curated content to predictive merchandising, but with great power comes ethical responsibility.

Sports marketers must balance innovation with transparency, ensuring fan data is used responsibly. Whether through chatbots, real-time analytics, or automated ad targeting, AI’s potential is immense, but so are its risks. As this technology matures, ethical frameworks will determine success. Brands that embrace AI strategically while respecting consumer trust will redefine the future of fan and brand activation in sports marketing.

Look East: How India and China Hold the Key to Sports Marketing’s Global Future

As India is set to become the third biggest global economy, growing faster than any other emerging market, we expect to see brands from the region taking key positions within global sports platforms.

China is already ahead of the game having become active in sports marketing for a number of years, but last year’s Euros demonstrated how they are providing strong competition for limited spaces across major sport platforms. For example, five out of 13 of Euro 2024’s official global sponsors were from China, including key sectors like electric vehicles (BYD), which took many established manufacturers by surprise, and e-commerce (Ali Express). Alibaba also joined the Olympic Partner programme in 2017 and recently extended its partnership through to 2028.

The Time is Now: Why Brands Must Invest in Women’s Sport (and Mean It)

…put your money where your month is.

Women’s sport has seen unprecedented growth, yet brands must now go beyond words and significantly invest in this space. From grassroots initiatives to professional leagues, untapped potential for sponsorship, storytelling, and merchandise lies ahead.

As audiences grow and media coverage expands, the call for authentic support is louder than ever. Token gestures won’t cut it—brands must integrate women’s sport into broader strategies and commit to long-term partnerships. While women’s football has seen significant media attention and commitment from brands including record investment from Barclays in particular, other sports are yet to benefit. 2025 is the year to act, with early adopters set to benefit from heightened visibility, audience loyalty, and meaningful social impact. Women’s sport isn’t a side project; it’s a movement.

Louise Johnson is CEO of and entertainment marketing agency Fuse