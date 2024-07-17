The Oral-B Killer?! Founders of toothbrush company on the RIGHT way to brush your teeth | Founder Favourites

How many toothbrushes have you thrown away in your lifetime? It’s never really crossed the minds of City A.M.’s news editor and head of social media Emmanuel Nwosu and Ambition A.M.’s editor Jennifer Sieg, but now that they know some 23bn plastic toothbrushes are thrown away each year, they’re starting to question it.

Mark Rushmore and Gyve Safavi, two former Procter & Gamble employees, set out on a mission to change the way the oral hygiene industry works with the debut of their sustainable electric toothbrush brand SURI in 2022.

In this week’s episode of Founder Favourites, Emmanuel and Jennifer sit and chat with the founders about all things teeth, failure, and business – with some extra tips and tricks on how to get along with your co-founder, too.