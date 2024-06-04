‘Idea sex’ — Fanbytes founder Timothy Armoo on magicians, Harry Potter and self-made millionaires

“Idea sex”, dreams of being a magician, never watching Harry Potter and becoming a millionaire before turning thirty – might seem like four different conversations.



In the debut episode of Ambition A.M’s Founder Favourites podcast, co-hosts Jennifer Sieg and Emmanuel Nwosu sit down with Timothy Armoo, the co-founder of social media advertising firm Fanbytes by Brainlabs, to see how he started, scaled and sold his first business for an eight-figure sum within six years by the time he was 27.



Armoo, now 29, talks about what it’s like to be a self-made millionaire, what it takes to follow through with your lifelong ambitions, how he surfed through the growing pains, why he will never (ever) watch Harry Potter – and more.