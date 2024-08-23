In a rush
 |  Updated: 

The Ambition A.M. Accelerator: How are fintechs changing the entrepreneurship space?

By:

News Editor, Head of Social Media and Video Production

The Ambition A.M. Accelerator has hit the ground running!

The programme provides a chance for founders and budding entrepreneurs alike to discuss important themes and topics each month while also having a chance to meet and learn from prominent figures in the community.

During our first evening of in-person collaboration, in partnership with Shoreditch Arts Club, we took a look at what the next few years look like for SME finance and how it impacts growth in such a core segment of the British economy.

Ambition A.M.’s editor Jennifer Sieg was joined by Allica Bank chief executive Richard Davies to discuss key economic trends, the need for finance and stability, and much more.

