Founder Favourites: Can immigration fix the talent shortage in the UK?

What is the value of knowing when (and how) to successfully pivot your business?

In this episode of Founder Favourites, co-hosts Jennifer Sieg and Emmanuel Nwosu sit down with Karoli Hindriks, co-founder of global relocation platform Jobbatical, to discuss what it takes to make a difficult decision that could determine the future of your business.

Hindriks, who also played a role in establishing the world’s first-ever digital nomad visa in partnership with the Estonian government, takes us through what she’s learned throughout her entrepreneurial journey so far.

