Founder Favourites: Founder of Admiral on how NOT to be a sh*tty boss

What is the secret to being a good manager?

In this episode of Founder Favourites, City A.M. sits down with Henry Engelhardt, the energetic businessman and founder of the UK’s largest specialist car insurer Admiral Group, to find out the secret to being a great boss.

If there’s anyone who knows a little something about building a successful business and productive team… it’s him.

Turns out, it took much more than a good idea and business plan to grow Admiral from a small start-up to a £8.4bn FTSE 100 giant with over 10,000 employees. Tune into today’s episode to hear about all things good management, personality and what it takes to hire someone who might just be smarter than you.