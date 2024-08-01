Founder Favourites: Why AI is NOT the death of creativity

Curious as to what industry you should launch a new venture in?

Ajaz Ahmed, founder and chief executive of digital design agency AKQA, says your best bet might just be found in AI, healthcare or climate tech.

In this episode of Founder Favourites, the 51-year-old entrepreneur seems to know a thing or two about acting on a golden opportunity, given that he dropped out of Bath University after his first year to launch his start-up – which has now seen great success – during the debut of the internet revolution.

Join us in today’s episode to hear all things AI, creativity, passion and more.