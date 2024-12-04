Founder Favourites: How to make a multimillion-pound business selling biscuits

Building a successful business takes a focused mind and a steady hand. One look at the intricate biscuits made by entrepreneur Harriet Hastings, and it’s clear she has both.

In this episode of Founder Favourites, Hastings tells Jennifer Sieg and Emmanuel Nwosu how she launched and scaled her multimillion-pound biscuit brand, Biscuiteers, in the span of 17 years.

By mastering the craft of branding and marketing (and of course icing), the 60-year-old entrepreneur is now eyeing up overseas. Major retailers across the US, one of their largest exporters in recent years, are next.