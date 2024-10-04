Founder Favourites: Brains, guts and startups – what nutrition brands aren’t telling you

What do brains, guts and startups even have in common?

Well, most entrepreneurs tell you to follow your gut instinct – but these founders told Jennifer Sieg and Emmanuel Nwosu to only follow your guts if your brain is healthy. According to their studies, there is a significant connection between both organs.

Dan Murray-Serter and Joel Freeman founded their health and wellness brand Heights on a mission to highlight the importance of the connection between your brain and gut.

In this episode of Founder Favourites, they explain how they managed to make it work.