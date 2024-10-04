 |  Updated: 

Founder Favourites: Brains, guts and startups – what nutrition brands aren’t telling you

By:

What do brains, guts and startups even have in common?

Well, most entrepreneurs tell you to follow your gut instinct – but these founders told Jennifer Sieg and Emmanuel Nwosu to only follow your guts if your brain is healthy. According to their studies, there is a significant connection between both organs.

Dan Murray-Serter and Joel Freeman founded their health and wellness brand Heights on a mission to highlight the importance of the connection between your brain and gut.

In this episode of Founder Favourites, they explain how they managed to make it work.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.