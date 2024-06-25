AI tooth fairy?! Founder of digital dentistry app Dr Deepak on laziness, Arsenal and fake teeth

Have you ever wondered whether AI could fix your toothache?

In this episode of Ambition A.M.’s Founder Favourites podcast, co-hosts Jennifer Sieg and Emmanuel Nwosu sit down with Dr Deepak Singh Aulak, founder of digital dentistry app Toothfairy, to see what the future holds for his rather unique concept.

Dr Deepak talks about what it’s like to spend your student loans on Arsenal games, why laziness might be the reason you skipped your last dentist appointment, how he’s built his business and more.

Listen to the podcast version across all platforms here.