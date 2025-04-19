Uefa Women’s Champions League prize money: How much can Arsenal get?

The Uefa Women’s Champions League returns to London this afternoon as Arsenal take on Lyon in the first leg of their semi-final.

The Gunners are the only English team to ever win the prestigious title and back when they won it – in 2007 – there was no prize money.

That has changed, however, with prize money being awarded for the first time in 2010.

And this year, 15 years on from the first season where prize money was awarded, the pot sits at €24m.

This figure comes from the revenue created from the season, ticket sales for the final – which will this season be held at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon – Uefa investment and cross-financing from clubs in the men’s competition.

Uefa states: “Of the amount of €24m, 48 per cent (€11.4m) will be distributed to clubs in the centralised phase, 29 per cent (€7m) will be distributed to clubs in the non-centralised phase and 23 per cent (€5.6m) will be set aside for non-participating clubs.”

Uefa Women’s Champions League prize money

For the 16 clubs who qualify, there’s a guaranteed €400,000. Then a bonus of €50,000 per win and €17,000 per draw is awarded to clubs in the pool stages.

Group winners get €20,000 and qualification for the quarter-finals nets €160,000 for the club.

That rises to €180,000 for the semi-finals and €200,000 for the final.

The winners of the competition get €350,000.

The €350,000 prize compares to £500,000 for winners of both the PDC World Darts Championships and the World Snooker Championships, both of which admit women but each are without a female winner to date.

So how much have Arsenal won?

The Gunners won five of their six group games and picked up €250,000 on top of their €400,000 for qualifying for the competition.

They won their group and bagged €20,000, while adding an extra €160,000 for qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Throw in the semi-final qualification and Arsenal have won a total of €1,010,000 thus far in the Women’s Champions League.

So how much can they win?

With their current prize pot north of €1m, Arsenal haven’t done badly. But they could win another chunk of cash.

Arsenal will pick up €200,000 if they reach the final and €350,000 if they go on to win it.

It could be a huge take-home for the Gunners.