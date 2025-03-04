Former BP boss Looney joins climate focussed AI start-up

Former BP chief executive Bernard Looney has been appointed chairman of a sustainability-focussed AI start-up nearly a year and a half after his scandalous departure from the oil major.

London-headquartered ExpertAI aims to reduce small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) emissions by improving access to local green suppliers and subsidies.

According to a statement, he will work closely with chief executive Dr Anand Verma to advance the company’s expansion in the UK.

It is the Irish executive’s second appointment in the AI sector since he was ousted from BP in September 2023. Looney joined the board of the US-based data centre firm Prometeus Hyperscale back in November.

His involvement in a sustainability-focused venture marks a stark contrast to the movements of his former company.

BP last week succumbed to pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, which has demanded it ditches renewable energy projects in favour of ramping up oil and gas production. Rivals Shell and Equinor have also scaled-back climate commitments in recent years.

In a statement on Tuesday, Looney said ExpertAI was solving a “critical knowledge and capability gap for SMBs.

“It helps them grasp opportunities to grow their business and cut costs, all while reducing emissions. Exactly what they need, now more than ever.”

He added: “The energy transition must make economic sense if it is to succeed. This applies to businesses making investment decisions, shareholders directing capital, and customers choosing where to spend their money.

“That’s why I said yes when Dr. Anand Verma—ExpectAI’s Founder and CEO—asked me to take on the role of Chairman. ExpectAI’s mission is clear: Higher Profits, Lower Emissions.”

Expert AI’s Founder and CEO Dr Anand Verma said: “We are thrilled to welcome Bernard as our Chairman. His deep global expertise and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our goals.

“Bernard and I share a common vision: using AI to help the world’s 330m SMBs scale profitably and sustainably.

“Climate solutions today are broken. At ExpectAI, we reject the false binary between mission and profitability. Our technology proves that what’s good for business is also good for the world – sustainability and success should go hand in hand.