The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway buys into SailGP team

Star of The Devil Wears Prada and Ocean’s 8 Anne Hathaway has become the latest celebrity to buy into SailGP.

The actress has joined a consortium led by Assia Grazioli Venier, the co-founder of Muse Capital and youngest ever board member at Juventus, in buying into the Italian sailing team.

She follows footballer Kylian Mbappe’s investment in the France team and former Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel’s stake in the Germany team.

Red Bull Italy SailGP Team has been acquired by Muse Capital’s group, and involves Hathaway alongside fashionista Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, and sailing legend Jimmy Spithill.

Spithill retired from sailing during last year’s America’s Cup and will take up the role as Italy’s CEO.

“The new Red Bull Italy Sail GP team embodies a powerful convergence of innovation, athletic excellence, and a deep commitment to inclusive leadership — particularly in advancing the role of women in high-performance sport,” Hathaway said.

“Our deep and enduring love for Italy makes this opportunity especially meaningful, and we’re so excited to have been invited to support a project that reflects both tradition and transformative vision.”

SailGP, often described as Formula 1 on water, has long looked to break into the general sports fan’s psyche, with critics seeing the discipline as difficult to watch without an existing knowledge of sailing.

But the league has managed to bring in a number of huge sponsors, and is this year titled by Rolex.

Teams such as Emirates GBR have major deals with the likes of Howden while other title sponsors include Deutsche Bank.

SailGP massive ‘commercial potential’

Grazioli-Venier, founder of Muse Capital, said: “Italy has an extraordinary sailing legacy, and our mission is to be a catalyst for its next phase.

“Muse Sport is honoured to lead this pivotal moment for our sport. SailGP has massive commercial potential for global growth and impact that this ownership group will realise, leaning on elite leadership with strategic entrepreneurial capital.

“As someone deeply connected to Italian and sailing culture, it’s an honour and a responsibility to help guide a team that embodies excellence, innovation, and true inclusivity.”