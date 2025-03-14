Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe invests in France SailGP team

France and Real Madrid footballer Kylian Mbappe has expanded his sports portfolio by investing in SailGP.

France and Real Madrid footballer Kylian Mbappe has expanded his sports portfolio by investing in SailGP.

The World Cup winner has invested in his native France SailGP Team with 10 of the 12 teams on the circuit now having some form of private backing.

The 26-year-old joins the likes of former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel, boxer Deontay Wilder, actress Issa Rae, musician Gryffin and NFL players DeAndre Hopkins, Malik Jackson, Roquan Smith, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Mbappé said: “We are excited to be on board with this new adventure with the France SailGP Team, alongside Accor and other investors.

“I’m also proud that IBKM [Inspired By KM, his foundation] has the opportunity to engage more young people around the world through this relationship.

“Through Inspired By KM, I want to reach out to young people around the world and give them the strength to believe in their dreams.

“With our ‘We Care for All’ program, we provide concrete support and hope to those who need it most. Together, we are building a future where every young person can write their own story and achieve excellence.”

Read more Vinicius joins football’s ownership set by buying Portuguese club

Mbappe expansion

Mbappe last year bought 80 per cent of the shares in French Ligue 2 side Caen. His Real Madrid side are into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and will take on Arsenal.

Sail GP will return to France with a race in Saint-Tropez, after cancelling a planned race in Italy, but France Sail GP seventh in the standings.

SailGP insiders suggest, too, that the team nationalities could give way to outright title sponsor naming rights.

The British team, Emirates GBR, and the Italian outfit Red Bull Italy, both have sponsors in their names but others – such as Australia, Spain and New Zealand – simply go by their nation state.

The next event takes place this weekend, with Los Angeles playing host to the Grand Prix.

SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts said, “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kylian Mbappé into our growing SailGP family of partners and investors – he’s undeniably one of the most influential athletes of our time, and an inspiration to sports fans across the globe.”