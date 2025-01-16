Howden: Insurance giant expands sport portfolio with SailGP sponsorship

Insurance giant Howden this morning expanded their sports sponsorship portfolio, announcing a three-year partnership with SailGP team Emirates GBR.

The group, headquartered at One Creechurch Place, will see Sir Ben Ainslie’s sailing team join their roster of sporting sponsorships, which include the British and Irish Lions, Ascot Racecourse, Victoria Racing Club in Australia and the Bahrain Turf Club in the Middle East.

David Howden, chief executive of Howden, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Sir Ben and the brilliant Emirates GBR SailGP Team.

“Our organisations are true kindred spirits. We’re both celebrating expertise. We both believe in our collective power to drive innovation and inspire.

“We’re both committed to attracting and nurturing the best talent from all walks of life. Now we’ve got the wind in our sails, the adrenaline is pumping, and I wish Emirates GBR every success for the coming season.”

Howden becomes one of GBR’s most well-known sponsors outside title sponsor Emirates, who also sponsors the entire SailGP league.

The Formula 1 of sailing this year confirmed a sponsorship partnership with DP World, while announcing a title sponsorship with Rolex – who this year left F1.

Sir Ben Ainslie, Emirates GBR CEO, said: “We are excited to welcome Howden as an official partner of the Emirates GBR SailGP Team.

“From our very first meeting, it was clear that our values aligned, and we share the belief that in both business and sport, success requires challenging convention to achieve extraordinary results.

“Howden’s marine expertise and its determination to use insurance as a force for good chimes with our own work on climate education, renewable energy, gender equity and creating pathways for more diversity in the marine industry.”



