Team GB sprint ace’s coaching switch tipped to help her win Olympic medal

Dina Asher-Smith’s training switch can help her at the Paris Olympics, says former Team GB colleague Asha Philip

Asha Philip believes her former Team GB colleague Dina Asher Smith’s new approach could be decisive in this weekend’s Olympic 100m final.

Asher-Smith begins her campaign at their Stade de France on Friday having amicably split with long-time coach John Blackie to join Edrick Floreal’s training group in Texas this year.

Philip, who is commentating for Discovery+ in Paris, joined forces with Asher-Smith to win 4x100m bronze in Rio and Tokyo but missed out on selection for Team GB in Paris.

“She’s got a fantastic group around her now,” said Philip.

“Her training partners are amazing so they will be pushing her the entire time. It’s about falling in love with the programme, getting on with the coach. It can go either way.

“When things are new it can be different to what your body is used to but I think she’s embraced it really well.

“She’s a talented girl, so regardless of what she’s done and where she’s been, she’ll make it through.

“She knows how important the Olympic Games are because it’s her third one and she’ll be looking for that individual medal.”

Asher-Smith’s two previous appearances did not always go according to plan, arriving at Tokyo 2020 as a world champion but suffering a hamstring injury in the build-up to the Games.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson was a high-profile withdrawal from the blue riband event this week but USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson and Asher-Smith’s new training partner, Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred, will start favourites, according to Philip.

“Dina has a great championship mind so I’m not afraid or scared of what is to come for her because she is so talented,” she added.

“If you’re in the final, you have the opportunity, that needs to be her approach through the next day or so.

“She’s national record holder so people want to see a Brit do well and it’s time we got some more in the individuals.”

You need to go back to 1960 for the last time a British athlete won a women’s 100m medal, Dorothy Hyman claiming silver in Rome.

Philip won bronze with Asher-Smith and Neita at the Tokyo Olympics

Daryll Neita finished eighth in Tokyo, the first 100m final appearance since Jeanette Kwakye’s sixth place in Beijing 16 years ago.

“Daryll’s one to watch. I’m not saying she’s overshadowed by Dina but she’s an Olympic finalist and she’s soared since then,” added Phillip.

“She has something special, something I think she can pull out of the bag. People expect Dina to do well but you never know what Daryll will do and I’ve a feeling something big is coming for her.”

Watch every moment of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 live only on discovery+, the streaming home of the Olympics.