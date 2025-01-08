South Africa World Test Championship warm-up won’t be in London

South Africa’s efforts to play a Test match in the UK ahead of their World Test Championship final have hit an obstacle as both of London’s big grounds are unlikely to offer up their wickets, City AM can reveal.

South Africa have reached their first ever World Test Championship after a series win over Pakistan, and will take on defending champions Australia at Lord’s in June. Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad says they hope to play a warm-up Test beforehand “possibly in the UK against Ireland or Afghanistan, whoever is free.”

But City AM understands that any such Test will not take place in London, with sources indicating that both The Oval and Lord’s will be unable to accommodate the South African national team.

Surrey have a full calendar, culminating in their hosting of England’s final of five Tests against India. Lord’s on the other hand will host the WTC final and their England-India Test within a month.

Leeds, Birmingham and Manchester will play hosts to the other three Tests.

The dilemma could leave the Proteas looking beyond the M25 for a warm-up game before having to return to the capital to face Australia at the Home of Cricket.

South Africa qualified for their first final by winning eight of their 12 matches in the 2023-25 World Test Championship, though some believe the table system is flawed given the likes of England played 22 Tests in the same period.

Added Conrad: “If we can’t make that happen, we’ll head over a few days earlier to set up camp and ensure we are well-prepared, likely in Canterbury.”

Kent CCC were approached for comment.