Downing Street asks ICC to support Afghan women amid boycott calls

Downing Street has waded into the debate surrounding a potential England boycott of next month’s match with Afghanistan, calling on the International Cricket Council to “deliver on their own rules”.

England are scheduled to take on Afghanistan at the Champions Trophy in Pakistan on 26 February but there have been calls for the England and Wales Cricket Board, which have thus far been resisted, to skip the match due to sex apartheid under the Taliban, where the women’s cricket team has been banned since the regime’s return to power.

No10 commented after 160 parliamentarians, led by Labour backbencher Tonia Antoniazzi, penned a letter to the ECB demanding a boycott, arguing it would “send a clear signal that such grotesque abuses will not be tolerated”.

ICC should deliver on own rules

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said he would “actively advocate” collective action from member unions.

“The ICC should clearly deliver on their own rules and make sure that they’re supporting women’s cricket as the ECB do,” said Prime Minister Kier Starmer’s spokesman.

“That’s why we support the fact that the ECB are making representations to the ICC on this issue.

“The erosion of women and girls’ rights by the Taliban is clearly appalling. We’ll work with the ECB on this issue, we’re in contact with them. Ultimately this is a matter for the ICC in relation to the Champions Trophy.

“We should remember that Afghanistani cricket for a long time has been a beacon of hope for the Afghanistani people, it’s terrible the way in which the women’s team has been suppressed.

“This issue in relation to the erosion of women’s and girls’ rights by the Taliban is clearly a bigger issue than cricket. The focus here shouldn’t be on the cricketers, but on the Taliban.”

Champions Trophy

Last year Cricket Australia postponed a bilateral men’s series with Afghanistan, to be hosted in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, citing “deteriorating human rights for women and girls in the country under Taliban rule”. In response the Afghanistan Cricket Board called for “respect”.

The Champions Trophy will be hosted in Pakistan but could see its final played in the UAE should India reach the showpiece match.

India refuse to play in Pakistan due to long-standing political tensions.