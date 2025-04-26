Dolls, brands and biases: How businesses are using AI image generation

In recent weeks, a viral trend has emerged, where people use AI to create their own personalised barbie-like dolls, using platforms like ChatGPT.

What started as a fun, self-expression experiment soon gained popularity, giving rise to a phenomenon now dubbed “barbification”.

The trend allowed users to transform themselves into digital dolls, creating hyper-realised versions of themselves, all with a few clicks and prompts – and a mere couple of seconds.

However, while this trend garnered viral traction on social media, it also sparked significant backlash.

Many have voiced concerns about the vast environmental cost of training huge AI models that consume massive amounts of energy.

Some have also said that these creations could inadvertently perpetuate harmful stereotypes, given the data biases embedded in algorithms.

As the trend pushes the boundaries of what is, and isn’t possible in digital creation, it raises questions about the ethical and practical wider use of AI-generated imagery in other fields, particularly within businesses.

An industry game changer?

Beyond viral trends, AI-generated images are already making significant waves in numerous fields.

Mo Cherif, vice president of generative AI at Sitecore, describes the transformation of AI-generated visuals in modern content strategies as one that is upending how brands approach their workflows.

While many firms are still exploring its potential, Cherif believes AI’s role in content creation is already well established, particularly in the early stages of creative processes.

He told City AM: “AI-generated imagery is poised to move beyond inspiration and ideation and into scalable, production-ready applications. It’s about enabling brands to support faster turnaround times, which is crucial in today’s high-paced digital landscape”.

For firms with high volume personalisation needs, AI imagery allows companies to quickly generate variations of visual assets that align with different customer preferences.

What’s more, AI can automate the production of personalised visuals at an unprecedented scale, helping companies to localise content and tailor campaigns to specific demographics, regions and channels.

Cherif emphasises that the true value of AI within this space is its ability to personalise content in a way that is both relevant and scalable.

“AI can easily generate countless variations of a single concept, which is essential when trying to meet the demand for individualised experiences. However, brands must be mindful of not overdoing it, as automation without a sense of authenticity can erode customer trust”.

Ethical considerations

The ethical implications of AI-generated content are another point of concern, especially when used in a professional environment.

As businesses increasingly adopt generative AI tools, integrating ethics into AI usage has become a critical concern.

Cherif believes that embedding ethics is no longer just a matter of regulatory compliance but a necessary part of providing exceptional experiences.

“It’s essential that brands be transparent with their customers about AI-generated content”, he says, advocating for clear labelling or watermarking to indicate when content has been created by AI.

The recent surge in AI-generated imagery has also led to discussions about the potential risks of biased or generic outputs.

AI systems often rely on data sets that may be incomplete or reflect existing social biases, making human oversight vital.

As Cherif points out, AI enhances human creativity but cannot replace it entirely. He emphasises that human intervention is essential to ensure that the content produced aligns with brand values and customer expectations.

“Effective oversight goes beyond reviewing outputs”, he explains. “It requires integrating structured evaluation frameworks, providing clear guidelines, and maintaining feedback loops. AI can’t generate nuance in the same way humans can. That’s where the human element remains irreplaceable”.

Using generative AI in content marketing

AI is also enabling a new era of marketing where speed and efficiency matter as much as creativity.

Patrick Green, chief executive of the Ben Kinsella trust, emphasises the importance of adopting AI responsibly in content marketing.

In particular, Green is keen on leveraging AI to reduce bias and misinformation in campaigns.

He points out that while AI-generated content can speed up creative cycles and reduce costs, it must not sacrifice the integrity of the brand or the authenticity of the message.

“We’ve seen many companies adopt AI without a clear framework, and it can lead to results that feel impersonal or overly generic”, Green says. “AI can’t replace the emotional connection that a brand builds with its audience.

A double-edged sword

From viral Barbie-like avatars, to scalable business applications, AI-generated imagery is proving to be a powerful tool in reshaping both personal expression, and professional workflows.

While the ‘barbification’ trend raises ethical questions due to its environmental impact, it also highlights the vast potential of AI to democratise digital creativity and bring personalised experiences to the forefront.

In the business world, AI-generated imagery is transforming how brands engage with audiences, enabling faster, more cost-effective content creation and personalised visual experiences at scale.

Yet, as this technology evolves, it is essential that businesses balance innovation with responsibility. This means embedding ethics into AI usage, ensuring human oversight, and fostering transparency with customers.

Ultimately, AI-generated visual content represents a defining moment – and when used responsibly, it can be leveraged by businesses to reduce production costs and boost impact.