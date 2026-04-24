Meta to cut 8,000 jobs as AI spending soars

Meta has already cut around 2,000 roles in smaller rounds this year

Meta Platforms is set to cut around 8,000 jobs next month as it ramps up spending on AI, in what marks one of the company’s largest rounds of layoffs in recent years.

The move, as first reported by Bloomberg, will see roughly 10 per cent of Meta’s workforce cut, alongside plans to leave thousands of open roles unfilled.

In a memo to staff, the company pointed to a sharp increase in investment elsewhere, particularly in AI, where spending is expected to hit $135bn (£100bn) this year, roughly matching what it spent on the technology over the previous three years combined.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the job cuts but declined further comment.

AI investment reshapes workforce strategy

The scale of spending highlights a shift in priorities under chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, who has signalled that AI will fundamentally change how work is done across the company.

Speaking earlier this year, Zuckerberg said: “I think that 2026 is going to be the year that AI starts to dramatically change the way that we work.”

He added that employees using AI tools were becoming significantly more productive, with individuals now able to complete tasks that previously required entire teams.

Meta has already cut around 2,000 roles in smaller rounds this year, but the latest move represents its biggest reduction since 2023.

Reports had suggested deeper cuts were coming as the company refocused on AI development.

Internally, the shift has been felt across teams. The company recently told staff it would begin tracking interactions with work systems to help train AI models, a move one employee described as “dystopian” given the timing of the layoffs.

The cuts come despite Meta having rebuilt its workforce in recent years following earlier reductions. Since 2022, the company has shed tens of thousands of jobs, before returning to hiring last year.

Wider tech trend gathers pace

Meta is not alone. Across the sector, major tech firms are cutting jobs while increasing spending on AI infrastructure and tools.

Amazon has cut more than 30,000 roles, while Oracle has reduced its workforce by over 10,000. Smaller firms including Block and Snap have also announced layoffs.

Microsoft said this week it would offer voluntary buyouts to thousands of long-serving employees.

In most cases, companies have cited the growing capabilities of AI, and the need to invest heavily in its as a key factor behind workforce reductions.