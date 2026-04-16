AI job cuts top 50,000 in 2026 as Snap, Oracle, Meta slash roles

60,620 job losses were announced across all industries in March

More than 50,000 tech jobs have been cut in 2026 as tech behemoths such as Snap, Oracle and Meta link layoffs to AI and a shift in spending towards AI infrastructure.

Recent figures from Challenger, Gray & Christmas show over 52,000 roles were eliminated in the sector in the first quarter alone, with AI cited as a factor in a growing share of cuts.

In March, 60,620 job losses were announced across all industries, with AI accounting for around a quarter of them, while tech led the way with 18,720 redundancies.

Separate data suggests the pace is only accelerating, with layoff tracker True Up estimating that almost 60,000 tech workers have already been cut this year across more than 170 events.

This puts 2026 firmly on track to exceed last year’s total if the trend continues.

The latest cuts came from Snap, which this week said it would reduce its workforce by around 1,000 employees, or 16 per cent, and withdraw hundreds of open roles.

Chief executive Evan Spiegel told staff the firm was using AI to “reduce repetitive work and increase velocity”, with the move expected to deliver $500m in annual savings.

Similarly, Oracle has begun cutting thousands of jobs as it ramps up spending on AI data centres and cloud infrastructure, with restructuring costs expected to run into billions of dollars.

Meanwhile, Meta has cut hundreds of roles in recent weeks and is reportedly considering wider reductions that could affect up to a fifth of its workforce as it invests heavily in AI.

Block has taken one of the most aggressive approaches, however, cutting over 4,000 jobs – equal to nearly 40 per cent of its workforce.

Read more Oracle chops headcount as AI reshapes Big Tech workforce

Its chief executive, Jack Dorsey, said AI “fundamentally changes what it means to run and build a company”.

Over a month ago, Atlassian cut around 1,600 jobs to fund further investment in AI, while Pinterest have reduced its workforce by around 15 per cent to redirect spend towards AI-focused roles.

Elsewhere, Salesforce has cut fewer than 1,000 roles this year across its marketing and data teams, following earlier reductions in customer support linked to AI tools, according to chief executive Marc Benioff.

And, beyond individual announcements this year, firms like Amazon have cut tens of thousands of roles since late last year, whilst firms like Wisetech and eBay have also reduced headcount.

AI investment drives restructuring

The cuts come as firms ramp up AI spend at dizzying rates, with Big Tech collectively expected to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure, and executives increasingly framing layoffs as part of that shift.

At Snap, AI is already being used across coding and product development, whereas at Meta, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has said 2026 will be the year the technology “dramatically changes the way that we work”.

Challenger has estimated that around 30,000 job cuts have been directly linked to AI so far this year, following roughly 55,000 AI-related layoffs in 2025.

Rational FX also found that more than one in five tech layoffs in 2026 have been tied to some form of automation.

But at the same time, companies are also cutting costs to fund AI investment, with payroll often the largest expense available to reduce.