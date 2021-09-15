Solana outage fixed as wider cryptocurrency market recovers

ONLY 14 DAYS TO GO…

Bitcoin continues its recovery after last week’s crash, currently sitting at more than $47,000 for the first time in five days. The leading cryptocurrency is up about two per cent over the past 24 hours, having fallen to lows of $43k just last Tuesday.

The global crypto market is now back above $2.1 trillion, with cryptocurrencies including Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Binance Coin (BNB) all showing signs of recovery in the last 24 hours. Ethereum is currently changing hands for more than $3,400, up two per cent since yesterday morning.

The big losers today are Cardano (ADA), which is down two per cent to $2.39, and Solana (SOL), which is down four per cent over the last 24 hours after a volatile day sparked by a major outage. Solana, which has seen a meteoric rise over the last month, was offline and not producing blocks for nearly 20 hours yesterday, sparking a 13 per cent crash in the value of the blockchain network’s native cryptocurrency to around $145 per coin – the lowest price in more than a week.

It came back online early Wednesday following a marathon session of fits and starts by engineers racing to restore service. The price has since recovered to more than $160, but will there be any lasting damage to its reputation?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,125,997,280,095.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, September 14 2021, at a price of $47,092.497, up from $44,963.07 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $46,598.68 and the daily low was $44,752.33.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $10,796.95. In 2019, it closed at $10,347.71.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $883.91 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.457 trillion and Facebook is $1.061 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $34,010,724,920, down from $42,619,516,730 the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 46.28%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 49.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.31, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 50.07. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“If the regulator finally allowed financial services companies to call it an asset, put it into an ETF [exchange-traded fund] in the United States, like they have in Canada and other countries, I’d figure there’d be another trillion dollars worth of buying into bitcoin. And we don’t have that yet, but that’s the opportunity.” Shark tank star Kevin O’Leary

What they said yesterday

Leader of the People’s Party…

Many people are asking if I support #Bitcoin and cryptos. Of course I do!



I hate how central banks are destroying our money and economy. I’m more of an old-fashioned gold & silver fan, but cryptos are another new and innovative way to counter this that should be encouraged. — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) September 15, 2021

The number speaks for itself…

African #Bitcoin adoption has grown 1,200% in one year 🌍 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 14, 2021

Satoshi Nakamoto Senior?

🤯🤯🤯 100 years ago Henry Ford, founder of @ford, proposed to replace gold as money with a CURRENCY BACKED BY ENERGY…



He literally predicated #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/rQMfmTJdij — Bitcoin Meme Hub 🔞 (@BitcoinMemeHub) September 15, 2021

Fuelling the of the future of finance…

Cardano Alonzo upgrade sees 100 smart contracts in first 24 hours

Morgan Stanley to launch new research team led by Sheena Shah

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bitcoin can now be purchased using the Post Office app

Simon Nixon tells Seek Ventures to ramp up Bitcoin investment

Bitcoin breaks $50,000 as magic monday gives cryptocurrencies a green start to the week

Gibraltar to host first international post pandemic crypto event

CV Labs Partnership launches British crypto firm Evai onto Bittrex global exchange

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

