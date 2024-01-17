Russian teen Andreeva embarks on another Grand Slam run after shocking seed Jabeur

Mirra Andreeva beat sixth seed Ons Jabeur in the Australian Open second round

Siberian starlet Mirra Andreeva, 16, savoured a resounding victory over one of her heroes after eliminating sixth seed Ons Jabeur in the second round of the Australian Open.

Andreeva, who made headlines at Wimbledon last year with a run to the fourth round, needed just 54 minutes to dispense with Tunisian two-time SW19 finalist Jabeur 6-0 6-2.

“In the first set I played really amazing tennis, I didn’t expect that from myself,” said the Russian teenager, who is now based in the south of France.

“I’m happy I played with Ons. It was one of my dreams to play against her, because I really like the way she plays. It meant a lot, this match that I won.

“She’s so nice. After the match she came to me, she wished me luck. I just know that she is who she is and she never changes.”

Andreeva was joined in the third round by compatriot Maria Timofeeva, after the 20-year-old qualifier roared back to beat former world No1 Caroline Wozniacki 1-6 6-4 6-1.

The two other 16-year-olds in the draw, including Andreeva’s best friend Alina Korneeva, saw their Australian Open adventures ended by top women’s seeds, however.

Czech Brenda Fruhvirtova, 16, lost 6-3 6-2 to defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, while Russian Korneeva fell to 10th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 6-2.

Naomi Osaka’s conqueror Caroline Garcia failed to back up her first-round win as the 16th seed suffered a 6-4 7-6 (7-2) defeat to Poland’s Magdalena Frech.

US Open champion Coco Gauff had no such trouble progressing, seeing off fellow American Caroline Dolehide 7-6 (7-2) 6-2.