Billie Jean King Cup Finals delayed as Spain braces for more severe storms

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga will now start on Thursday after storms delayed the opening tie

Flooding and warnings of further extreme weather in Malaga have caused Billie Jean King Cup organisers to delay the opening matches of the finals.

Heavy rain fell in the Andalusian city on Wednesday, causing flooding in the streets and the postponement of Spain’s tie with Poland, which was scheduled for this evening.

The Billie Jean King Cup is instead now due to start on Thursday, when Japan will take on Romania and Slovenia face the United States.

The hosts’ contest with Poland has been moved to Friday, when Great Britain are also due to play their first-round match against Germany.

It comes two weeks after flash floods led to more than 200 deaths and caused widespread damage in the Valencia region on Spain’s eastern coast.

“This decision has been made based on guidance from the relevant authorities to ensure the health and safety of all participants and attendees,” said the International Tennis Federation.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

The 12-team women’s tennis tournament is taking place at the indoor Palacios de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in Malaga and is due to conclude on 20 November.

Great Britain, featuring Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter, Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, could face defending champions Canada in the second round.

On Tuesday Spain’s meteorological agency Aemet placed parts of the Mediterranean coast and the Balearic Islands on orange alert until Thursday.

It warned of “very strong to torrential” rainfall and storms which could cause “a degree of danger for normal activities”.