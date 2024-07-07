Raducanu out of Wimbledon as qualifier Sun makes quarter-finals

Emma Raducanu was dumped out of Wimbledon on Sunday having lost in three sets to qualifier Lulu Sun in the fourth round at the All England Club.

The former US Open winner was looking to become just the seventh British woman in the Open Era to reach the last eight at the All England Club but struggled early on as she lost 6-2 in the first set to her opponent from New Zealand.

Raducanu rallied in the second set to win 7-5 and took it to a decider but fell on her ankle in the opening game of the third set and needed medical treatment on her leg and back.

Sun took the final set 6-2 with Raducanu trying her hardest to get to the end of the match on Centre Court.

Qualifier Sun, who broke down in tears after the victory, beat a seed in the opening round before wins in rounds two and three set up a tie with Brit Raducanu, who beat seed Maria Sakkari in the third round.

Sun will take on Donna Vekic, who reached the last eight for the first time by beating Spaniard Paula Badosa on No2 Court in three sets.

Raducanu famously won the 2021 US Open having gone through qualification to reach the main draw.

Elsewhere at the All England Club defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz took four sets to beat Ugo Humbert while there were wins for Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner and fellow Italian Jasmine Paolini.

Today’s order of play includes Elena Rybakina, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev on Centre Court while Alex de Minaur, Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova headline No1 Court.