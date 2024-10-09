Line judges out as Wimbledon chiefs ring the changes

Wimbledon is replacing line judges with an electronic line calling system from 2025

Wimbledon is replacing line judges with an electronic line calling system with immediate effect, organisers of the tennis championships have confirmed.

The technology will be used for “out” and “fault” calls from next year’s tournament, including in qualifying, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said.

Wimbledon is the third of the four tennis Grand Slams to dispense with human line judges in favour of electric tracking, after the Australian Open and US Open.

Read more Controversial Wimbledon expansion plans get green light

“The decision to introduce Live Electronic Line Calling at The Championships was made following a significant period of consideration and consultation,” said AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton.

“Having reviewed the results of the testing undertaken at The Championships this year, we consider the technology to be sufficiently robust and the time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating.

“For the players, it will offer them the same conditions they have played under at a number of other events on tour.

“We take our responsibility to balance tradition and innovation at Wimbledon very seriously.

“Line umpires have played a central role in our officiating set-up at The Championships for many decades and we recognise their valuable contribution and thank them for their commitment and service.”

The Australian Open was the first of the Grand Slams to replace line judges with technology in 2021 and the US Open followed suit a year later.

The French Open at Roland Garros is the only major which does not employ either Hawk-Eye or electronic line calling, relying solely on human decisions.

https://twitter.com/wimbledon/status/1843962694669611108?s=43&t=6TbV9tg_AMhfHNq9sqgCIA

Wimbledon moves singles finals to later slot

Wimbledon is also reshuffling its schedule on finals weekend, meaning that the men’s and women’s singles finals will start at the later time of 4pm.

The men’s doubles final will precede the women’s singles final on Saturday, with the women’s doubles final taking place before the men’s singles final on Sunday.

The time changes are expected to increase the number of global television viewers for Wimbledon’s biggest matches.

“We have adjusted the provisional schedule for the final weekend of The Championships with the ambition of improving the experience for all involved,” said Bolton.

“The doubles players competing in the finals will have increased certainty over their schedule and fans will enjoy each day’s play as it builds towards the crescendo of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles finals, with our champions being crowned in front of the largest possible worldwide audience.”