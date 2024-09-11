Great Britain win opening Davis Cup tie against Finland

Team Great Britain began their 2024 Davis Cup campaign with victory over Finland in Manchester.

Dan Evans won 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 against 703rd-ranked Eero Vasa before Billy Harris toppled Otto Virtanen 6-4 7-6 to give Team GB, who were competing without US Open semi-finalist Jack Draper, an unassailable lead.

Great Britain will take on Argentina and Canada across the remainder of the week.

“Difficult match, he played great at the start I knew he’d come out and play aggressive,” Evans said.

“This court helps that. I found it a little tough for quite a long time to get the ball striking there. He did a great job of rushing me. I started to play a bit better in the second and really well at the end.

“A big thank you to everyone for coming out, we really appreciate it. You’re a great crowd and it really makes the occasion, helps us so much.

“We love playing here and hopefully no more epics this week. Two sets to love and out of here.”

On playing the Davis Cup without Andy Murray, who was key to Great Britain winning the Davis Cup in 2015, Evans added: “It’s very different, on the court but also in practice. It’s a big hole but we have a great team and to come through this group it’s not like we don’t have good players to fill his space. He’s a massive miss and we wish he was still playing but hopefully he’s watching on the TV.”

Harris said: “[It was an] unbelievable atmosphere out here, the home crowd pulled me through in the end. When it was tight, the crowd getting behind me there made a big difference so thank you all.“

