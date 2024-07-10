Clinical Rybakina shines at Wimbledon as Krejcikova progresses

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina stormed into the semi-finals at the All England Club yesterday with a domineering 6-3 6-2 victory over Elina Svitolina.

In one of just three quarter-finals to be played in SW19 on Wednesday, due to Alex de Minaur’s withdrawal from his last-eight tie against Novak Djokovic, Kazakhstan’s Rybakina stormed past her Ukrainian opponent as she looks to become a two-time winner at the All England club.

“It’s very, very difficult because I feel like I’m in a good form,” Svitolina said.

“Of course, when the opponent is striking the ball that big, everything goes in. Serve goes really quick. Lots of aces. It’s tough to do anything.”

Rybakina will take on Barbora Krejcikova, who beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-4 7-6 on Court No1 to reach her first Wimbledon semis.

“It’s an unbelievable moment that I’m experiencing right now in my tennis career,” Krejcikova said.

The former French Open champion and is the lowest-ranked seed remaining but looked good against the Latvian.

Today’s draw will see Krejcikova take on Rybakina while Donna Vekic – the unseeded Croatian – faces Jasmine Paolini, the seventh seed Italian who has impressed thus far at the All England Club.

Tomorrow will see the men’s semi-finals before the finals take place across both Saturday and Sunday.