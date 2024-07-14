Krejcikova pays tribute to late mentor after fulfilling Wimbledon dream

Barbora Krejcikova followed in the footsteps of her mentor Jana Novotna by winning Wimbledon

Barbora Krejcikova believes her late mentor Jana Novotna would be “proud” after she followed in her footsteps by winning the Wimbledon singles title.

Krejcikova beat Italian Jasmine Paolini 6-2 2-6 6-4 on Saturday to become the fourth Czech woman to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish and the second in as many years.

Novotna was the first, in 1998 when Krejcikova was just two, and later was instrumental in encouraging her younger compatriot to pursue tennis professionally.

“Knocking on her door changed my life. Jana was the one who told me I had the potential to go pro,” said the former French Open champion, who secured £2.7m in prize money.

“Before she passed away she told me to go and win a slam. I did in Paris in 2021 and it was an unbelievable moment for me. I never believed I would win the same trophy as Jana did in 1998.

“I think she would be proud. I think she would be really excited that I’m on the same board as she is because Wimbledon was super special for her.”

Novotna created an iconic Wimbledon moment when she cried on the shoulder of the Duchess of Kent after her 1993 final defeat by seven-time winner Steffi Graf.

Five years later she completed an emotional triumph at the All England Club and went on to coach players including Krejcikova before her untimely death from cancer in 2017.

Paolini insists she will keep fighting to win a major honour after Wimbledon made it back-to-back defeats in Grand Slam finals, having never reached the third round before 2024.

“It’s been a really good two weeks. I’m sure I’m going to do it, but today it’s tough to speak because I was close but not enough,” said the 27-year-old.

“Sometimes I’m a little bit scared to dream too much. If I keep this level, I think I can have the chance to do great things.”

