Sights on Man and Ridge to land spoils in Sandown mud

Gunsight Ridge returns to the race he won at Sandown last season

THERE’S plenty of high-quality action to look forward to this Saturday, with the first of two days from the Dublin Racing Festival as well as strong domestic cards from Sandown and Musselburgh.

At Leopardstown, Willie Mullins’ Galopin Des Champs has the chance to make history by winning a fourth straight Irish Gold Cup (3.30pm) to join Florida Pearl as the race’s most successful horse.

A fascinating clash between Kopek Des Bordes and Romeo Coolio looks to be on the cards in the Irish Arkle Novice Chase (2.55pm), and I’ve a feeling the latter may be able to get the upper hand.

Both are races I’ll be watching rather than having a bet on though, and while Saturday at Leopardstown will be highly informative with Cheltenham in mind, there look to be better betting chances domestically.

With 20 millimetres of rain hitting Sandown on Tuesday it looks likely that the Surrey course will be forced to host a chase-only card, as the ground is often worse on the hurdles course.

That means we should still get to see the feature Grade One Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase (2.40pm), where Kitzbuhel may be tough to beat. I do like the chances of second favourite Steel Ally, but the price of 3/1 doesn’t excite me.

Instead, the earlier two-mile handicap chase (2.02pm) looks to provide an opportunity for last year’s winner GUNSIGHT RIDGE to defend his crown.

Olly Murphy’s 11-year-old is back to the same mark as 12 months ago and comes here in better form, after two fourth place finishes at Cheltenham this season.

He wore cheekpieces and a tongue tie when winning last year and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see similar headgear applied once again.

Crucially, with four of his five career wins coming on soft or heavy ground, we know he relishes what are likely to be attritional conditions, something that can’t be said for many of his rivals.

Gavin Sheehan, who was aboard last year, has been booked once again, and he’s a very solid proposition at 7/1.

In the three-mile finale (3.42pm), FORTUNATE MAN might offer some value each-way at 4/1, in receipt of nearly two-stone in weight from favourite Mr Vango.

Read more Spindleberry’s a ripe pick for historic Gold Cup double

This seven-year-old looks the type of horse that is improving and could be about to post a career best after winning on his return to action at Aintree in December.

Last season he showed plenty of promise in staying handicap chases, winning at Aintree and then going on to place at Windsor and Carlisle.

A slog in the mud isn’t something that will phase him and the lightweight he carries could be the difference at the end of a gruelling three miles.

The ground is expected to be a good deal better at Musselburgh for Scottish Cheltenham Trials Day, with the coastal track often very fast draining.

Those conditions will be ideal for veteran TOMMY’S OSCAR, who reopposes favourite Insurrection in the Scottish Champion Chase (2.20pm), after finishing three lengths behind that rival over course and distance last time.

While Insurrection made a mistake three out that day, Tommy’s Oscar made perhaps a worse blunder at the second last, but still kept on to not be beaten far at the line.

Dropped another pound after that to 139, he is now well below the mark of 157 which he began last season off and could be ready to record a first win in nearly two years.

At a price of 8/1, he makes each-way appeal against the much shorter Insurrection.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Gunsight Ridge e/w 2.02pm Sandown

Tommy’s Oscar e/w 2.20pm Musselburgh

Fortunate Man e/w 3.42pm Sandown