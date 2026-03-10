Release The Beast with Addragoole in Grand Annual

Paul Nolan has a good strike rate at the Cheltenham Festival

CHELTENHAM handicaps are always difficult but the Debenhams Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup (4.40pm) is about as tough as they come.

The Skeltons look to have laid out Be Aware for this, and he has obvious claims after three decent runners-up efforts.

He looks well handicapped off a mark of 147, but he’s a short enough price at 6/1 so I’m happy to pass him over.

Both Inthepocket and last year’s winner Jazzy Matty have chances for the Irish, but I fancy another two from the Emerald Isle.

ADDRAGOOLE and RELEASE THE BEAST finished first and second in a two-mile-one-furlong handicap at Leopardstown on Boxing Day and I can see both running big races again this time.

The former is trained by Gavin Cromwell, whose horses haven’t been in the best of form, but this seven-year-old will appreciate the decent surface after finding the ground a bit too testing last time.

At 12/1 with BetMGM, he’s a more than fair each-way price.

Paul Nolan’s Release The Beast sneaks in at the bottom of the weights and he is undoubtedly on an attractive mark.

He got caught in a bit of a pocket coming to the last at Leopardstown and he was also a solid second the time before that at Wexford.

A strongly run two miles looks to be what he wants, so with experienced jockey Sean Flanagan taking the ride, he is another with a good each-way chance at 8/1 with BetMGM.

Vanderpoel has won his last two for Ben Pauling and has to be respected, although both those wins came in small fields so this will represent a different challenge.

POINTERS WEDNESDAY

Release The Beast e/w 4.40pm Cheltenham

Addragoole e/w 4.40pm Cheltenham