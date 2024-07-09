Wimbledon Wednesday order of play after Sinner dumped out

World No1 and top seed Jannik Sinner crashed out of Wimbledon on Tuesday, beaten in five sets by Daniil Medvedev.

The two Europeans traded sets early on before Sinner needed medical treatment for an apparent illness.

The duo again traded the third and fourth sets but Medvedev, fifth seed, claimed the decider and a 6-7 6-4 7-6 2-6 6-3 victory to reach the semi-finals. He will face Spaniard and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Tommy Paul in four sets, in the last four.

“I knew if I wanted to beat Jannik it needs to be a tough match,” said Medvedev.

“I’m really happy to win, really happy with my game and looking forward.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday in west London Lulu Sun – who defeated Emma Raducanu in the fourth round – was beaten by Donna Vekic, who is into her first WImbledon semi-final and Jasmine Paolini toppled Emma Navarro in straight sets on Centre Court to progress.

Today’s quarter-final action at the All England club sees Elena Rybakina take on Elina Svitolina on Centre Court followed by Alex de Minaur’s match against Novak Djokovic. On No1 Court Jelena Ostapenko takes on Barbora Krejcikova and Lorenzo Musetti faces Taylor Fritz.

Wimbledon order of play

Centre Court

Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina

Alex de Minaur vs Novak Djokovic

No1 Court