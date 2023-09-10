Coco Gauff can reach double figures for Grand Slam titles, says tennis legend

Coco Gauff won the US Open on Saturday night to break her Grand Slam duck

Martina Navratilova has backed Coco Gauff to reach double figures for Grand Slam titles after the American teenager broke her duck at the US Open on Saturday night.

Gauff, 19, came from a set down to beat new world No1 Aryna Sabalenka 2-6 6-3 6-2 and delight a rapturous home crowd at Flushing Meadows.

It saw her fulfill the promise she showed when reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon as a 15-year-old and Navratilova believes there is far more major success to come.

“I think she was just groomed for this from so far back but you still have to be the person that can handle it and she handles it with grace, humility,” said 18-time Grand Slam winner Navratilova.

“She’s just getting started. That’s the beauty of it. There were so many expectations put on her when she first came on tour, she burst through at Wimbledon and people thought she’d be top five in a minute.

“I don’t know who those people were who were doubting her because it certainly wasn’t me. She’s not stopping so watch out world. If she doesn’t go into double digits for majors I would be surprised, if she stays healthy.”

Inspired by the Williams sisters, Gauff became a junior world No1 and turned pro while still at high school before her breakthrough run at Wimbledon in 2019.

Her rise since then has been steady rather than meteoric, reaching her first Grand Slam final last year in Paris, where was soundly beaten by Iga Swiatek.

She lost in the first round of Wimbledon this year but won two hard court tournaments in the run-up to the US Open, where she enjoyed silencing her doubters.

“Thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me,” Gauff told fans in Arthur Ashe Stadium during the trophy presentation.

“I tried my best to carry this with grace. To those who thought you were putting water on my fire, you were really adding gas to it and now I’m burning so bright.”

Gauff added later: “I felt like I lost a little bit of the dream as this journey has gone on – for sure after the Wimbledon loss. I felt like people were saying ‘Oh, she’s hit her peak and she’s done. It was all hype’.

“I see the comments. People don’t think I see it but I see it. I know who’s talking trash. So this means a lot to me. I wish I could give this trophy to my past self so she can be like ‘All those tears are for this moment’.”

Veteran coach Brad Gilbert started working with Gauff in July

Gauff, the first American teenager to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999, has flourished since teaming up with veteran coach Brad Gilbert in July.

Gilbert, who helped Andre Agassi win six majors and Andy Roddick to his sole Slam, is officially a consultant to Gauff alongside Spanish coach Pere Riba.

The results have been spectacular. Gauff immediately won in Washington, followed it up with her biggest title in Cincinnati, and now her first Slam.

Under 61-year-old Gilbert and Riba, her record reads 18-1. Not bad for a coach who admits she thinks he is “an old dude”.