Gauff obliterates Ostapenko for US Open final four spot

American Coco Gauff demonstrated her US Open Grand Slam winning credentials last night with a spectacular 6-0 6-2 thrashing of Jelena Ostapenko. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

The 19-year-old former French Open finalist was facing the Latvian conqueror of world No1 Iga swiatek but made light work of Ostapenko in Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows, New York.

Having handed 20th seed Ostapenko a bagel in the opening set after just 20 minutes, Gauff completed her quarter-final battle in 68 minutes.

Gauff wins with ease

“It feels great,” Gauff said on reaching her first ever US Open semi-final. “I’m so happy. Last year I lost at the quarter-final stage and I wanted to do better this year. I still have a long way to go, but I’m happy and I’m ready to get back to work for the next one.”

“Honestly, I didn’t feel comfortable at all the whole match, even on the match points,” she said. “I know the game [Ostapenko] plays. She has the ability to come back no matter the scoreline. So I was just trying to get every point, put every ball in. It’s really tough against her because you can’t really be aggressive. So I was trying my best to be aggressive when I could.

“She’s a tough player and she had a great tournament.”

Wimbledon Boys’ champion Henry Searle was beaten in two hours and 16 minutes by American Trevor Svajda int he second round of the Boy’s Singles.

Today’s US Open play sees No2 seed Aryna Sabalenka face Qinwen Zheng of China, who has been performing superbly in New York.

Elsewhere Daniil Medvedev faces Jack Draper’s conqueror Andrey Rublev while Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova faces American Madison Keys and No1 seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on Alexander Zverev of Germany.

Alcaraz is looking for a second successive Grand Slam having won on grass at Wimbledon in the summer and is the defending champion in New York.